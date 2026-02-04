Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide free online coaching for competitive exams

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has collaborated with Physics Wallah Foundation to provide free online coaching to aspirants for competitive exams.

Through this initiative, 5000 aspirants from the Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes, and beneficiaries of the PM CARES for Children Scheme from all over India, including the State of Odisha, will receive free coaching every year.

The initiative aims to support candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as the Civil Services Examination, Staff Selection Commission Examination and Banking Examinations. This initiative will help eligible aspirants free access to structured online courses, including live and recorded classes, test series, previous year question papers, study material, mentorship, doubt-solving support and counselling.

The objective of the initiative is to provide free online coaching to eligible aspirants so as to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for securing employment and to enhance their access to quality preparatory resources, thereby promoting social inclusion and equal opportunity.

The selection of aspirants will be done on the basis of merit, which will be carried out through a dedicated online portal.