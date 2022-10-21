Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list out at dme.mponline.gov.in, get link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list out at dme.mponline.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:45 PM IST

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list released today on October 21.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list out at dme.mponline.gov.in,(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 merit list released today on October 21. Candidates can download the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

From October 22 to October 25, candidates can complete the choice-filling and locking process.

The round one MP NEET allotment list will be made public on October 28 The candidates must appear in person for document verification from October 29 through November 4 at 6 p.m. at the designated medical or dental colleges.

Here's the direct link to check the MP NEET UG merit list.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the State Merit tab

Click on the list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

