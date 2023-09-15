MP Police Constable answer key 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to check
MPESB releases answer key for MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Candidates can download and raise objections till Sept 18.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the MP Police constable answer key from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates can raise their objections, if any till September 18. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per question challenged as an objection fee.
Direct link to check MP Police constable answer key 2023
The Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023 was conducted from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies.
MP Police Constable answer key 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Online Question/Answer Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Raise objections if any
Take the printout for future reference.
- Topics
- Madhya Pradesh
- Answer Key