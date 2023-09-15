MP Police Constable answer key 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the MP Police constable answer key from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB Releases MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023; Objections Accepted till Sept 18

Candidates can raise their objections, if any till September 18. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per question challenged as an objection fee.

The Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023 was conducted from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies.

MP Police Constable answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Question/Answer Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Raise objections if any

Take the printout for future reference.

