MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link
Jun 30, 2023 04:31 PM IST
MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards are out at esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPESB PNST 2022 examination will be held from July 7 to 9, 2023.
Direct link to download MPESB PNST admit card
MPESB PNST admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022”
Key in your login details
The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.
