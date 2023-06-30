Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 04:31 PM IST

MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards are out at esb.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB PNST 2022 examination will be held from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Direct link to download MPESB PNST admit card

MPESB PNST admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
