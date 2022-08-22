Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB Group-3 Recruitment 2022: Application for 2557 posts closes on August 23

MPPEB Group-3 Recruitment 2022: Application for 2557 posts closes on August 23

Published on Aug 22, 2022 10:12 PM IST

MPPEB Group-3 Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will stop accepting online applications for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts.

MPPEB Group-3 Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.
MPPEB Group-3 Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will stop accepting online applications for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2557 vacancies for the Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts.

The correction window for editing the application forms will close on August 28, 2022.

The combined recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2022 in two sessions- morning and afternoon shift.

The application fee is Rs.500 for candidates from unreserved category, the fee is Rs. 250 for candidates from reserved category.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website of the board peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the apply link “Online Form - Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Register and apply for the desired post

Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form

Here is the direct link to apply. Click here.

