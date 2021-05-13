Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result declared, here's is how to check
MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result: Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result: Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result declared, here's is how to check

  • Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalent post) Recruitment Test, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalent post) Recruitment Test, 2020.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in

The examination was held from December 28 to January 13.

Direct link to check MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result

How to check the result:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at http://peb.mp.gov.in/

On the home page click on Result - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020

Key in your application number or Roll Number and DOB and login

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and download it on computer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppeb exam result recruitment exam result education news mp exam result + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.