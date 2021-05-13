MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result declared, here's is how to check

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalent post) Recruitment Test, 2020.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in

The examination was held from December 28 to January 13.

Direct link to check MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result

How to check the result:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at http://peb.mp.gov.in/

On the home page click on Result - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020

Key in your application number or Roll Number and DOB and login

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and download it on computer