MPPSC final answer keys for state services prelims 2020 released, direct link
- MPPSC state services prelims 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final answer key of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2020.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam-2020.
Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the answer key on the official website of MPPSC at www.mppsc.nic.in.
The MPPSC examination-2020 prelims was held on July 25, 2021.
Direct link to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key
Steps to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key:
Visit the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Key - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020".
The final answer key will display on the screen.
Download the answer keys.
Keep a hard copy for future use.
