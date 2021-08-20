Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC final answer keys for state services prelims 2020 released, direct link
MPPSC state services prelims 2020 final answer keys: Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the answer key on the official website of MPPSC at www.mppsc.nic.in.
MPPSC final answer keys for state services prelims 2020 released, direct link

  • MPPSC state services prelims 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final answer key of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2020.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam-2020.

The MPPSC examination-2020 prelims was held on July 25, 2021.

Direct link to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key

Steps to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key:

Visit the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Key - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020".

The final answer key will display on the screen.

Download the answer keys.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

