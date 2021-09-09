MPPSC Forest Service mains 2019 admit cards released at mppsc.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Thursday released the admit card for state forest service mains examination 2019. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download their admit cards through the official website of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

The admit card can be downloaded from MPPSC website till September 19.

The state forest service mains examination-2019 is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2021 in two shifts-- Paper I (10am to 12 noon) and Paper II (2pm to 4pm).

Direct link to download MPPSC forest service mains admit card 2019

How to download MPPSC forest service mains admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card - State Forest Service Mains Examination 2019"

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will display on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.