MPPSC Librarian Exam date 2023 released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download admit card from January 21
MPPSC Librarian exam admit card to be released on January 21, 2024.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the Librarian Exam date 2022. The MPPSC will conduct the Librarian exam on January 28. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.The MPPSC Librarian examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.
The admit card for the MPPSC Librarian exam will be released on January 21, 2024. The hall tickets will be available on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The first question paper will be of 200 marks and the second question paper will be of 600 marks. For more details check the notification here.
MPPSC Librarian Exam 2023: How to download Admit card
Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the MPPSc Librarian admit card
Keep the hard copy on the same for future reference.