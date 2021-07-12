Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC prelims admit cards released, direct link to download hall ticket
MPPSC 2020 edition examination to be held on July 25, admit card released(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)
MPPSC 2020 edition examination to be held on July 25, admit card released(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)
competitive exams

MPPSC prelims admit cards released, direct link to download hall ticket

  • MPPSC admit cards: MPPSC state services and State forest services admit cards 2020 released. Examination to be held on July 25.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:06 PM IST

MPPSC admit cards: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam. candidates can download their admit card from the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

The MPPSC 2020 preliminary examination for State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam will be held on July 25.

Earlier the MPPSC examination was scheduled to be held on April 11. However, it was postponed due to Covid 19 situation. The MPPSC 2020 Main examination will be conducted from November 23 to 28.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPPSC 2020 admit can: Know how to download

Visit the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

Click on the link that reads 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination- 2020'

Key in your application number, DOB, and Verification code

Click on Login

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and keep the hard copy for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc mppsc prelims admit cards + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.