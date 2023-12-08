MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card expected to release today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, know how to download
MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card releasing today at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is expected to release the admit card for the MP State Service Exam today, December 8. Candidates who will appear for the Prelims examination 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The application process for State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 commenced on September 22 and the application process ended on November 8. As per the MPPSC, the prelim examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 17. The prelims test will consist of two sections: the General Studies section and the General Aptitude section. The General Studies section will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and in the 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM time slots, respectively.
MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Your MPPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the MPPSC Prelims hall ticket and take the print for future reference.