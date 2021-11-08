Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today
competitive exams

MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today

  • MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card will be released today at mppsc.nic.in.
MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card will be released today, November 8. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

MPPSC admit card official website

MPPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website mppsc.nic.in
  • Click on the MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The exam will be held on November 21 and the admit card would carry details of the exam centre, subject code, shift timing and other information. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates have already been informed about the exam city. On November 3, the Commission had sent the details of the city where the candidates have been allotted centres to the registered email addresses. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment, the Commission has said.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc.nic.in mppsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out