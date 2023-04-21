Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in, notice here

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 06:50 PM IST

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. The examination will be conducted from May 23 to 25, 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)
MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 12 onwards through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Here's the direct link to download the schedule

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Next, click on “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 - Vigyapti Regarding Interview Schedule Dated 21.04.2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc interview schedule
mppsc interview schedule
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out