MPSC Engineering Services Exam: Chance for those who miss interview on Oct 11

  • MPSC engineering services main exam interview is being held currently. The MPSC has released an important update for candidates.
MPSC engg services exam 2019: Another chance for those who miss interview today(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Candidates who have missed or do not wish to appear for the state engineering services main exam interview today, October 11, will be given another chance, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) said on Sunday. 

The Commission made this announcement after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which at least eight were killed including four farmers.

In a series of tweets, the Commission has asked candidates to request for rescheduling the interview to another day.

“Candidates are likely to face difficulties in attending the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2019 tomorrow, October 11, 2021 at Nashik and Pune District Centers due to lack of public transport system. 1/2 Candidates who cannot / do not want to attend the interview, if requested by email to the Commission, their interview will be conducted on another day. 2/2,” the Commission has tweeted.

Monday, October 11, 2021
