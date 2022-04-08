Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2022 registration begins at nata.in, direct link to apply here
NATA 2022 registration begins at nata.in, direct link to apply here

  • The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 registration procedure has begin by the Council of Architecture (CoA).
Published on Apr 08, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has commenced the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nata.in. The registration process will end on May 23.

The application correction window will be activated on May 19 to May 23. The admit card will be available on June 7 and the examination will be held on June 12. The result will be announce on June 20.

The first phase of NATA is set to take place on June 12, 2022. The NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will take place on July 3 and July 24, respectively.

Direct link for NATA 2022 registration

NATA 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website at  nata.in.

Click on the 'NATA 2022 registration' link, on the homepage.

Fill in all the required details

Upload photo and signature 

Pay the application fee 

Submit the NATA 2020 application.

 

