Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2023 phase 3 registration ends today at nata.in, get link to apply

NATA 2023 phase 3 registration ends today at nata.in, get link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Candidates can submit the NATA application form 2023 for Phase 3 at nata.in.

The Council of Architecture (COA) end the Phase 3 registration process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 today, June 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can submit the NATA application form 2023 for Phase 3 at nata.in.

NATA 2023 phase 3 registration ends today at nata.in
NATA 2023 phase 3 registration ends today at nata.in

The 3rd NATA Exam is scheduled to be held on July 9 2023. The NATA phase 3 examination admit card will be released on July 5. The NATA third test results will be announced on July 17.

Direct link to register for NATA Phase 3

NATA 2023 phase 3 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nata.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the required fees and submit the form

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
council of architecture registration
council of architecture registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out