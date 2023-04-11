NATA 2023 registration date extended till April 13, know how to apply
Council of Architecture has extended the registration date for NATA 2023 Test 1 tillApril 13, 2023.
The Council of Architecture has extended the registration deadline for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) till April 13. Interested candidates can register through the official NATA website at nata.in.
“Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m”, reads the official website.
The NATA first test will be held on April 21 and the admit card will be released on April 18.
NATA 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at nata.in
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the required fees and submit the form
Download and take the print for future reference.
