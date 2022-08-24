Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NBE expected to announce DNB PDCET 2022 result today at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 24, 2022 02:12 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to announce the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, August 24. Candidates can check the DNB PDCET 2022 result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule NBE DNB PDCET 2022 result will be released on August 24. Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 was conduced on July 24 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

DNB PDCET 2022 Result: Know how to check the result

Visit the DNB PDCET official websites at natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu

Click on DNB PDCET- 2022 result link

On the next window, click on the link- 'Click here to view the result' and download the PDF document

Subject wise result and rank list will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

