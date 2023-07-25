NCET 2023: Last date to apply for teacher education course entrance test

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2023) today, July 25. Candidates who want to take admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities/institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges can submit their forms on ncet.samarth.ac.in. NCET 2023: Last date to apply on ncet.samarth.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

As per the schedule, candidates can now apply for the exam up to 11:30 pm on July 25.

After the application window is closed, candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms between July 26 and 27.

Details on advance city intimation, admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the NCET portal later.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” NTA said in a recent notification.

In case of any difficulty while applying for NCET 2023, applicants can contact NTA at 011-40759000, 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

