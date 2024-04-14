NCET 2024: Registration for Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) entrance test begins

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2024). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on ncet.samarth.ac.in. NCET 2024: Registration for Teacher Education Programme entrance test begins(Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities and institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government Colleges for the academic session 2024-25.

Direct link to apply for NCET 2024

The application window will close at 11:30 pm on April 30, and the last date for successful transaction of the exam fee through credit/debit card/net-banking/UPI is April 30 (up to 11:50 pm).

The application form correction window will open on May 2 and close on May 4.

Exam city information slips for NCET 2024 will be released in the last week of May, 2024, and the examination will be held on Wednesday, June 12.

Admit cards will be issued three days ahead of the exam date, the agency said.

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu. For further information such as eligibility, exam pattern, selection process and more, visit the official websites, ncet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.