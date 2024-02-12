 NCHM JEE 2024: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, apply till March 31 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NCHM JEE 2024: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, apply till March 31

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2024 08:02 PM IST

NTA starts the application process for NCHM JEE-2024, the last date March 31.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the applictaion process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2024). The applictaion process will conclude on March 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. The candidates can correct the Particulars of the application form from April 2 to April 5.

NTA starts application process for NCHM JEE-2024, last date March 31

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2024) will be conducted on May 11. The examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

Direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2024

NCHM JEE 2024 eligibility criteria: The candidate should have passed the 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination.

NCHM JEE 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 1000 for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List. For General EWS candidates, the applictaion fee is 700. For Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and third-gender candidates, the applictaion fee is 450.

NCHM JEE 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “NCHM Click Here for Registration / Login”

Register and proceed with the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the NCHM JEE 2024 information bulletin here for more details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
