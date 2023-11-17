National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released tentative dates for NCHMCT JEE 2024. The registration process is expected to start in the first week of February 2024. The examination will be conducted in May 2024. NCHMCT JEE 2024 registration to begin in February at nchmct.info, exam in May (HT FILE)

The application correction window and advance city intimation slip will be available in May 2024. Also the admit card will be released in May 2024.

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized board or university. Those appearing for the qualifying examination in the same year are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories is 25 years as of July 1 of the exam year. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the upper age limit is 28 years.

The NCHMCT JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) and will consist of a total of 200 multiple choice questions. The examination will be conducted in English and Hindi and the duration of the exam is for 3 hours. Each correct answer is awarded one mark. However, there is a provision for negative marking. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

NCHMCT JEE conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to various undergraduate programs in hotel management and catering technology offered by affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), State Government Institutes, and Private Institutes across India. The council sets the syllabus, conducts the examination, and facilitates the counseling process for seat allocation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCHMCT.