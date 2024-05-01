NCHMJEE admit cards 2024 released, direct link and steps to download hall tickets
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
Scores of NCHMJEE-2024 is used for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2024-25. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 11, 2024.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in, mentioned the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card:
Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM
Find the link to download the admit card on the home page and click it
A new page pops up
Candidates need to furnish their application number and date of birth
On submitting the details, candidates can view the admit card on the screen
Verify the details and download the page for future needs
