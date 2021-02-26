NE SLET answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

NE SLET answer key 2021: The North-East (NE) SLET Commission Office has released the answer key for the NE State Level Eligibility Test (NE SLET) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the NE SLET examination 2021 can check the answer key online at sletne.org.

"Feedback if any may be furnished with supporting documents/ reference to the SLET Commission, Assam, on or before 13-03-2021 after which no such feed-back will be accepted and entertained. A statement may be given while uploading that the 'Answer-Keys as provided by Moderators," reads the official notification.

NE SLET answer key 2021:

How to check NE SLET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at sletne.org

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link to check SLET answer key 2021

The NE SLET answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON