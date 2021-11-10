Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: NTA releases scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets
competitive exams

NEET 2021: NTA releases scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets

  • NEET OMR sheets are available at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET result was declared on November 1.
NEET 2021: NTA releases scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets
NEET 2021: NTA releases scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of candidates who had appeared for NEET 2021. With this those candidates who had not received the OMR sheets on their email IDs can now download it from the website.

NEET OMR answer sheet

Candidates can download the OMR sheet from the website till November 14.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” the NTA has said.

NEET was held in pen and paper mode on September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm in 202 cities at 3858 centres throughout the country and abroad.

NEET result was declared on November 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta neet result neet results neet result + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out