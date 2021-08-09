Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 registration window closes on August 10
NEET 2021 registration window closes on August 10
NEET 2021 registration window closes on August 10
competitive exams

NEET 2021 registration window closes on August 10

  • The registration window of national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, would close on August 10. NEET 2021 registration can be done at ntaneet.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:47 AM IST

The registration window of national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, would close on August 10. NEET 2021 registration can be done at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET filling basic personal details in the application form, by depositing the fees and by uploading the necessary documents.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow one-time chance to edit application forms. This option will open the next day of registration deadline which is August 11 and will be open till August 14.

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.