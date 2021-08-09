NEET 2021 registration window closes on August 10

The registration window of national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, would close on August 10. NEET 2021 registration can be done at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET filling basic personal details in the application form, by depositing the fees and by uploading the necessary documents.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow one-time chance to edit application forms. This option will open the next day of registration deadline which is August 11 and will be open till August 14.

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

