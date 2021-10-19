NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria

NEET 2021 result is expected soon as the preliminary answer keys have been released and the answer key challenge submission process is over. The NEET 2021 result will be released on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam in September, can check the NEET result and download the score card using the registration details.

Candidates who obtain equal marks or percentile scores in the NEET 2021 will be given ranks as per pre-set guidelines given by the NTA in the official exam notice.

The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.

This year, the age factor has been removed from the criteria of deciding the inter-se merit of candidates in tie-breaking cases.

NEET is the sole entrance exam that is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in the country.