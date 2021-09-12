Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: Students arrive at exam centres
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Students have started arriving at exam centres for the NEET 2021. The medical entrance exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.

The main gates of the exam centres will close at 1.30 pm, the national testing agency (NTA) has said.

Students have been asked to not wear clothes with long sleeves. While shoes are not allowed, slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.

Candidates wearing cultural clothes have been asked to reach the exam centre by 12.30 pm. Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking.

Candidates have been asked to carry two copies of the admit card and a valid photo ID card. They have to fill and submit the self-declaration form at the exam centre.

After the NEET is held, the NTA will release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key. The final answer key, on the basis of which the result will be prepared, will be prepared based on the objections raised by the candidates.

 

