NEET 2022 answer key objection window closes tomorrow, update on result date

NEET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) released provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 on August 31. Candidates who have objections to the provisional answer key can send their feedback to NTA on neet.nta.nic.in. The window to do it will end on September 2.

Candidates are also allowed to raise objections to OMR responses displayed on the website. In both cases, they have to pay a fee of ₹200 per question.

After the objection window is closed, the final answer key will be published. NTA had earlier informed that NEET UG 2022 result will be announced by September 7.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," reads an official statement.