NEET 2022 exam city allotment slip released, admit cards soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released advanced information slip for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates who will take the medical entrance examination can go to neet.nta.nic.in and download it to know about examination city allotted to them.

NEET 2022 exam city allotment slip is not to be confused with admit cards, the agency has warned students.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later,” NTA said in the notification.

NEET 2022 is scheduled for July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The test will be held at different centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, s/he can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.