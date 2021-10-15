Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys
NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys

  NEET answer keys 2021: NEET 2021 answer key released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's the direct link
NEET answer keys 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2021 examination can check the answer key on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.(neet.nta.nic.in)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 01:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

NEET answer keys 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 15 released the NEET 2021 answer keys on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2021 examinations can check the answer keys on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET 2021 answer key

Candidates will be given the chance to challenge the provisional Answer Key online by paying a processing fee of Rs1000 per answer challenged, within the time frame provided by NTA.

NEET 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the NEET 2021 answer key link

Key in your credentials

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Candidates can also challenge the answer key

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

