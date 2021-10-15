NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys

NEET answer keys 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 15 released the NEET 2021 answer keys on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2021 examinations can check the answer keys on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET 2021 answer key

Candidates will be given the chance to challenge the provisional Answer Key online by paying a processing fee of Rs1000 per answer challenged, within the time frame provided by NTA.

NEET 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the NEET 2021 answer key link

Key in your credentials

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Candidates can also challenge the answer key

Keep the copy of the same for future reference