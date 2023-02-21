Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:35 PM IST

NBE will release the NEET MDS 2023 hall tickets tomorrow at www.natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
NEET MDS 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the NEET MDS 2023 admit card tomorrow, February 22. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

As per the information given in the Bulletin, the NEET MDS examination will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be announced by March 31

NEET MDS 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Next, click on the admit card link

Your NEET MDS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet mds admit card.
neet mds admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out