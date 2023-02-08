NEET MDS 2023 application window to reopen; Internship cut-off date extended

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 will be reopened from February 10-12, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Tuesday.

This has been done due to extension of internship completion cut-off date for BDS doctors to June 30.

“…Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 07.02.2023, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 has been extended to 30.06.2023…Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” the notification reads.

NBEMS has also extended the internship cut-off date for NEET PG aspirants. The application window of NEET PG will also be opened again to facilitate the now-eligible candidates.