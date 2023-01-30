NEET MDS 2023 registration closes today on natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023: Online registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 will be closed today, January 30. Those who are yet to apply for NEET MDS can submit their forms on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will hold NEET MDS on March 1. Originally, the exam was scheduled for January 8 but it was later postponed.

As per the schedule for exam-related activities, NEET MDS application form correction window will be available from February 2 to 5. Admit cards will be issued on February 22.

NEET MDS result will be announced on March 31, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the examinations tab next to NEET MDS.

Now, click on the application link.

First register and then fill in the application form

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take the printout of the confirmation page.

Recently, NBE announced that all testing seats in Chennai have exhausted and the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list.

The board has asked the candidates who wanted to choose Chennai as exam city but are unable to do so to opt for the ‘Others’ option. NBE will make all the efforts to allot a testing centre in the city of Chennai to all such candidates opting ‘Other’ and who reside within or nearby Chennai, it said.