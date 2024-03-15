National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card on March 15, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for NEET MDS examination can check and download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card releasing today, exam on March 18

NEET MDS will be conducted on March 18, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The computer-based test will be conducted in a single day and single session- from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will have 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, all appearing candidates will have to check and follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET MDS admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.