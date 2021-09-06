NEET PG 2021 admit card today: Know how to download

NEET PG 2021 admit cards are expected today. Candidates who had registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be available by logging in to the portal using roll number and other registration details.

NEET PG 2021 admit card (official website)

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link

Enter registration details

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Take the printout of the admit card

Affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. It should be a colour photograph with white background and should be minimum 35x45 mm (and not larger than the box printed on admit card for pasting the photograph) with at least 75% area on the photograph should be occupied with the face and head of the candidate

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” NBE has said.