NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:39 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round will begin today, October 31.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Eligibility CumEntrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round will begin today, October 31. Candidates can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, to complete the online registration process.

The deadline for registering for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round is November 4. The choice filling process will begin from tomorrow, November 1 till November 5. The result will be released on November 9.

Registration and PaymentOctober 31 - November 4, 2022 
Choice Filling/ LockingNovember 1 to November 5
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ InstitutesNovember 4 to November 6
Processing of Seat AllotmentNovember 7 to November 8
Result November 9
ReportingNovember 10 to November 14

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How to apply

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the registration link

Key in your log in details

Submit and take print for future reference.

Monday, October 31, 2022
