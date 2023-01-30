NEET PG 2023: Application correction process started at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) online application correction window has been activated at 3 PM today. Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will be available until February 3 at 11.55 PM.

The NEET PG 2023 examination admit card will be released on February 27 and the NEET PF exam will be conducted on March 5.

As per the official notification, Except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID, all information in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed or corrected during the edit window.

“Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window”, reads the official notification. Here's the list of candidates who need to correct their photos.

Direct link to edit NEET Pg application form

NEET PG 2023: How to edit the application form

Visit official website nbe.edu.in

Next, go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link

Key in your credentials and make the necessary corrections

Submit the form and download a copy.