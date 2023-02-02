Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 application correction window to end tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 02, 2023 06:29 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 online application correction process will end tomorrow, February 3, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

The national Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) online application correction process will end tomorrow, February 3, 2023. Candidates can make changes to their applications through the official website at natboard.edu.in till 11: 55 pm of Feb 3.

NEET PG 2023 examination admit card will be released on February 27 and the NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5.

“In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields”, reads the official notification.

Candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates must edit the image(s) on their application form. List of candidates who need to correct their images in the application.

Direct link here

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in the application

Go to official website nbe.edu.in

Next, go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link

Log in to your account

Make changes in the application

Submit the form and download a copy.

