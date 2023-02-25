NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: 5 takeaways from last Supreme Court hearing

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: The Supreme Court of India on Friday posted the NEET PG postponement plea for further hearing till Monday. Petitioners have requested the top court's direction to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) to defer the postgraduate medical entrance exam with the argument that eligibility criteria been modified twice. Though the new cut-off date for completing internship has been extended, it has left them with no time to prepare as the exam will take place on March 5. They have also submitted that counselling of NEET PG can only begin after August 11, which is the cut-off date for internship completion.