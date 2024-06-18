 NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards: Notice on release of hall tickets issued, here's how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards: Notice on release of hall tickets issued, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 05:37 PM IST

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country at more than 1000 test centres.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informed that the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024 will be issued to candidates ‘batch-wise’ from June 18, 2024. NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live Updates

Applicants for NEET-PG 2024 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on the NEET-PG 2024 index page at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in periodically for admit card(HT)
Applicants for NEET-PG 2024 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on the NEET-PG 2024 index page at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in periodically for admit card(HT)

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country at more than 1000 test centres in approximately 300 test cities.

“Applicants for NEET-PG 2024 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on the NEET-PG 2024 index page at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in periodically for admit card,” mentioned the official notification.

NBEMS also informed that the board does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position or does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam.

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2024 exam need to bring the following documents to the exam centre:

  • Print out of admit card issued by NBEMS
  • Government-issued photo identification proof in original & in hard copy
  • Photocopy of Permanent/ Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration of MBBS qualification

“Should a candidate need to carry any medicine or a medical assistance device at the exam centre, it is essential to carry supportive medical documents. In the absence of such documents, the candidate shall not be permitted to carry such devices/ prosthesis/ medicine etc," informed NBEMS.

Steps to download hall tickets:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards: Notice on release of hall tickets issued, here's how to download
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
