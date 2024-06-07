NEET PG 2024 final edit window opens today at natboard.edu.in, steps to make changes in application form

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will open the window for candidates to make edits in their application form from June 7, 2024. Candidates who would like to make edits in their application form can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The result of NEET PG 2024 will be released on July 15, 2024, as per the official website.

According to the official website, during this final edit window, candidates can rectify deficient/Incorrect Images that include Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression. Such edits can be made till June 10, 2024.

Following the final edit window, the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 examination will be issued on June 18, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024.

Steps to make edits in the application form

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Registered candidates who have submitted their application form need to login using their credentials

Options to make edits will be visible on the screen

Make necessary edits and submit

Take a print out of the page for further need

For more information, visit the official website.

