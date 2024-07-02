NEET PG 2024 revised date expected today on natboard.edu.in

The fresh date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 is expected to be announced today, July 2. The exam was previously scheduled for June 23, but it was postponed a day before by the Health Ministry as a "precautionary measure". Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week informed that the new date will be shared with the candidates by Monday or Tuesday. Once released, the candidates can check the notification on natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 date live updates New date for NEET PG 2024 expected today on natboard.edu.in(Hindustan Times)

“New dates for NEET-PG will be announced by Monday or Tuesday,” Pradhan said.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has received new leadership and initiated reforms under former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan.

Examinations conducted by the agency, NEET UG and UGC NET are under scanner amid allegations of paper leak and other irregularities. The UGC NET exam was cancelled and CSIR NET was postponed. Fresh dates for both exams have been released.

“We have formed a new law to address the issue, and the entire case has been handed over to the CBI,” the minister said.

NEET PG 2024: How to check the revised date

Go to the NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2024 tab.

Open the NEET PG revised date notification.

Download it and check the new exam date.

NEET PG, the entrance test for Postgraduate Medical courses, was postponed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” it said.

The ministry also informed that it would review the robustness of processes of conducting the NEET-PG entrance examination.