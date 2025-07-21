NEET PG 2025 exam city details today, here's how candidates can check it

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 exam city details today, July 21. Candidates who have applied for NEET PG 2025 will get their exam city details on their registered email addresses. NEET PG 2025 exam city details today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NBEMS will release NEET PG 2025 admit cards on July 31. This information will be shared on the board's official website, natboard.edu.in.

On the admit cards, candidates will find the detailed address of their exam centres, paper timings, exam day instructions and other details.

NEET PG 2025: How to download admit card when released

To download the exam city slip, candidates should check their registered email. To download the admit card, they can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website natboard.edu.in.

2. Open the NEET PG 2025 admit card download link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit, and check the admit card.

NEET PG 2025 is scheduled for August 3. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question having four responses. Candidates need to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four responses.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.

Recently, NBEMS said it has two official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in – which candidates should refer to for authentic information regarding exams conducted by it.

NBEMS also mentioned an official WhatsApp channel where they can access authentic information about NEET PG 2025 and other examinations.

“Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS said.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross-verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.