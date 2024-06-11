NEET PG Admit Card 2024 releasing next week on natboard.edu.in, know how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET PG Admit Card 2024 next week. The NEET PG 2024 admit card or hall tickets will be released on June 18, 2024. Candidates who want to download the admit card can find the link on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Admit Card 2024 releasing next week, know how to download (Raj K Raj/HT file)

Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email.

All the appearing candidates will have to bring printed copy of Barcoded/ QR coded admit card, Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, Official ID that can be either PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph).

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the NEET PG admit card 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024. According to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the result will be released on July 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.