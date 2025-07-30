NEET PG Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is scheduled to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025. When released, candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be out on July 31, 2025, at natboard.edu.in. Check steps to download. (HT File Photo)

As per an official notice, the admit card will be released at 10 AM on July 31, 2025.

Also read: CAT 2025: Know fee details, number of test cities, and official website to apply when registrations open on August 1

NEET PG 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets when released:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the NEET PG admit card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Also read: IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

After downloading the NEET PG Admit Card 2025, candidates will get to know the addresses of their examination centres, reporting time, exam day guidelines and other important details.

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

There will be 200 multiple-choice questions, and each question will have four responses. Candidates must select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four responses.

Also read: IIT Roorkee, Futurense collaborate to launch India’s first full-stack AI certification for modern marketers

Meanwhile, for any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.