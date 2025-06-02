Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 releasing today, here's how to download at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2025 02:03 PM IST

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released on June 2, 2025. The steps to download at natboard.edu.in is given below. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is scheduled to release the exam city intimation slips for NEET PG 2025 on Tuesday, June 2, 2025. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate can download the exam city slip through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slips live updates

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 will be out on June 2, 2025. (Raj K Raj/HT file)
NEET PG Exam City Slips 2025: How to download 

Candidates can download their exam city slips when out by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the NEET PG 2025 exam city slips.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your exam city slip displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the schedule, the NEET PG examination will be held on June 15, 2025, and the admit card will be released on June 11, 2025. 

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in single shift, and the time allotted is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

There will be be 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/distractors in English only. 

Candidates have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.

