NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 final allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 final allotment results today, September 28 on mcc.nic.in.

Ahead of this, MCC announced provisional allotment results on September 27.

The provisional allotment result should not be confused with final results. It is indicative and subject to change. In case of any error in the provisional result, candidates can inform it to MCC up to 11 am today via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” MCC said.

Candidates selected in round 1 final result will get a 6-day window from September 29 to October 4 to report to/join the allotted institution. Registration for the second round will begin on October 10.

How to check NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result (final)

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Click on PG Medical Counselling.

The link to check final seat allotment result will be available under the Current Events section.

Open the link and check NEET PG seat allotment result.