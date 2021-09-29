Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here
NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here

NEET PG Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the cut off, list of websites and other details below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:40 AM IST

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. The result link has now been activated. Candidates will be able to check their respective results on the official site of NBE and also on official website of NATBOARD. 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses was conducted on September 11, 2021 instead of April 18. This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD category. All the appeared candidates can check the list of websites where they can check the result. Check Result here 

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

As per the official notice, the result of NEET-PG 2021 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NEET-PG 2021 website natboard.edu.in and shall also be available at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in shortly. The link has not been activated yet on the official websites. 

Also, the rank and merit position of NEET PG 2021 for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NATBOARD.

 

Story Saved
