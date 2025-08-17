NEET PG result 2025 news: Check category-wise qualifying percentiles here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 earlier this month and is expected to announce the result next. When declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in. NEET PG result 2025 news: Check category-wise qualifying percentiles(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To pass the NEET PG examination, candidates will be required to score equal to or more than the cut-off marks for their respective categories. The NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks will be announced along with the results.

However, in the exam's information bulletin, NBEMS mentioned the cut-off percentiles for different categories-

General / EWS: 50th percentile

SC / ST / OBC (Including PwD of SC / ST / OBC) 40th percentile

UR PwD: 45th Percentile

The NEET PG scorecard will be available on the NBEMS official website for download up to six months from the date of the result declaration. NBEMS will not allow candidates to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of their marks/results.

This year, over 2,42,000 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG exam. Official sources said the exam was conducted in a single shift on a computer-based platform across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres.

Also read: NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear

After the exam, NBEMS, through its WhatsApp channel, issued a warning for candidates that they can not share any content of the examination for any purpose.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 over, NBEMS warns candidates against sharing exam content; check details here

“NBEMS explicitly prohibits the candidate, from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any or some contents of this exam, in whole or in part, in any form or by any means verbal or written, electronic or mechanical for any purpose whatsoever.”

“…NEET-PG is a proprietary examination and is conducted only by NBEMS. The contents of this exam are confidential, proprietary and are owned by NBEMS,” the board said.

“No content of this examination must be shared with friends, acquaintances or third parties including sharing through online means or via social media,” it added.

The board further said that candidates who violate the NEET PG non-disclosure agreement will be liable for penal action and cancellation of the candidature.